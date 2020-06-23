‘I’ve never felt alone’ Charlize Theron opens up on being a single mum

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Charlize Theron has opened up about being a single mum.

The then opened up about her busy life as a single mum, saying, “I never wanted to get married,” said the Mad Max: Fury Road star in a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show.

“That’s never been something that’s important to me. I’ve never been lonely. I’ve never felt alone. I enjoy being set up on dates but I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to live with somebody again.

“To be totally frank, they might have to buy the house next to me. I don’t know if I’m going to be able to deal with that ever again, I’m too old for that s***.”

During the interview, the actress also spoke out about the previous rumours that she had been engaged to Hollywood actor Sean Penn.

Dismissing the rumours that the pair had planned to walk down the aisle, Charlize told SiriusXM, “I did not ‘almost get married to Sean’, that’s such bulls***.

“We never moved in. I was never going to marry him.”

Focusing her time on her two children, Charlize is mum to two young kids who she adopted.

The star is mum to eight-year-old Jackson, who she adopted from her birth country South Africa in March 2012 and who Charlize recently revealed is transgender, and four-year-old August, who joined the family in July 2015.

Talking about she is raising her two children with help from her own mother, Gerda Maritz, Charlize previously told Elle Magazine, “I knew that I would [need] to have my mom help me if I was going to do this as a single parent.”

“To not acknowledge her in co-parenting would be a lie. I’m so lucky to have that.”