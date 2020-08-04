We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Charlotte Dawson has announced she's pregnant with her first child, with her on-off partner of four years, Matthew Sarsfield.

The Celebs Go Dating star revealed how “happy and excited” she and Matthew are to be “having a chuffin babay”.

Taking to Instagram with a picture of her and Matthew cradling her baby bump, she wrote: “I can’t even believe I’m FINALLY saying this out loud to all my fabulous followers!!!!!!!

“Me & my @matt_sarsfield are HAVING A CHUFFIN BABAY!!!!!! Words cant even describe how happy & excited we are… a mini me or a mini Matthew.”

Charlotte also revealed “the most special thing” about her pregnancy is that she’s due to give birth exactly a week before what would have been her late father Les Dawson’s 90th birthday in February.

She said “It’s just so crazy & just means so much. Daddy I honestly feel you sent this present to us…”

Speaking with this week’s issue of OK! magazine, Charlotte said: ‘I might have liked to go out and have a good time, but I know I’m going to be an amazing mum and will do anything for my baby.’

Comedian Les passed away from a heart attack aged just 62 when Charlotte was only eight months old, and she opened up on how he would’ve been with her unborn child.

Speaking to OK! magazine, she said: “He would’ve been the best grandfather. It’s bittersweet because he would have been here, making everyone laugh.”

Charlotte even said that she felt her dad’s presence when she found out she was expecting, as the TV turned on an off very quickly, making her think Les was showing his support.

But she isn’t planning on honouring her father with the baby’s name and would prefer something modern like “Lily-Rose or Noah”.