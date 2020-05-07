We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Cher Lloyd has opened up about the secret heartbreak she and her family are currently suffering.

The Worcestershire born pop star, who rose to fame when she competed in the 2010 series of the X Factor, took to social media this week to update her fans on the painful situation.

Speaking out to her two million followers, the mother-of-one, 26, explained that her father is currently ‘seriously unwell’ in hospital.

Revealing why she has been absent from her online platforms lately, Cher penned, ‘I’m sorry I’ve been quiet on here – I find it difficult to share my personal life at the best of times but I feel I need to let you know what’s going on.

‘My dad has been seriously unwell and is in hospital. This has been really difficult on us and my heads all over the place.’

Confessing that she has been forced to stay away from her dad due to the coronavirus, the songstress added, ‘I wish I could see him and I wish I could be with my family to support them, especially mum.

‘We can’t be with dad but I’m so grateful to the doctors and nurses for looking after him. This is such a scary time for everyone. I hope you are keeping safe.

‘Whilst I take a bit of time to focus on my family over this difficult period, my team will be taking over key posts for me so we can keep you updated on all things lost.’

Of course, lots of Cher’s fans and celebrity friends were quick to send their love and support.

‘Thinking of you and your family 💙💙💙,’ wrote ex EastEnders actress Jacqueline Jossa.

‘Thinking of you all, I’m just a phone call away 💕,’ added Cher’s X Factor co-star Katie Waissel.

Cher recently began reminiscing on her time in the spotlight since her stint on the ITV singing contest.

Uploading a snap of her audition on the show beside one of her lately, the brunette beauty wrote, ‘Looking back on the last 10 years has bought back so many incredible memories. From being on the X Factor, to releasing albums, touring, becoming a wife and becoming a mother. I’m so grateful for everything the last 10 years has given me.’