With lockdown rules preventing hairdressers from opening until 4th July, Cheryl Baker is just one of many people across the country desperate to sort out her roots.

And the Bucks Fizz singer almost broke the rules to get her hairdresser over because her “roots are ridiculous” – but her two daughters, Kyla and Natalie, stopped her.

Cheryl’s daughters both moved home at the beginning of lockdown, and she has revealed how they’ve been the stricter ones when it comes to the rules of lockdown.

Speaking exclusively to GoodToKnow, Cheryl said: “They’ve been telling me, ‘Make sure you sanitize, wash your hands, don’t do this, don’t do that!’

“My roots are ridiculous and my hairdresser offered to come round to mine and do them, so I said, ‘Oh yes please!’ I told Kyla and Natalie, and they went, ‘Absolutely not!'”

Cheryl has been spending her lockdown virtually performing in care homes across the country, with her Bucks Fizz bandmate Jay Aston, as part of the Smiling Sessions, who are trying to raise money to buy iPads and tablets for care homes, so that the residents can still have a sing-along in lockdown.

For the former Dancing On Ice star, it’s a cause close to her heart, as her late mum had dementia, and, although she struggled to remember her family, she could always remember the words to her favourite songs.

Cheryl remembers, “She was in a happy place, but she didn’t have a clue what was going on. One day she asked me who I was and I told her I was her daughter. She replied, ‘I haven’t got any children.’ She had five.

“We also had a party once and she was sitting next to two of her sisters, all in their late 80s, and all a bit loopy. But the three of them were singing old songs, and they remembered every word and all the inflections.

“It was so lovely to watch, and at the end, as she was leaving, my mum looked at her sisters and went, ‘Well. I’ve never met you before, but I’ve really enjoyed your company.'”

To donate to the Smiling Sessions click here: https://localgiving.org/appeal/smilingremotely/