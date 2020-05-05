We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Actress Chloe Sevigny has given birth to her first child.

A representative of the Big Love star, who has become a first time parent with her boyfriend Sinisa Mackovic, confirmed that their baby was born over the weekend and that both mother and child are “happy and healthy”.

The model took to Instagram just five days ago, posing for a photograph wearing a surgical mask while out in New York, with her blossoming baby bump on display.

‘Yes this baby is due any second! I’m as big as our collective love for NYC,’ the 45-year-old captioned the post, confirming her tot’s imminent arrival.

Chloe recently opened up on her fears of giving birth in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, in light of worries she wouldn’t be able to give birth with her boyfriend by her side.

“I was told that Sinisa, my boyfriend, might not be allowed to come to the delivery. I had a super-panic attack and was crying uncontrollably,” she told The Cut.

“I have a doula, and she called me really panicked. She’s supposed to be the calm in the storm, so hearing her really irate made it even more scary.”

Luckily, it was later confirmed that her partner would be allowed to stay with her throughout the birth in New York City.

Speaking all about life in lockdown, she said, “Being pregnant, everything feels slightly heightened, but we did what most people did — we went out and got a modest amount of groceries and have taken it week by week since.”

There’s not been many video calls going on though.

Confessing her hatred for the suddenly super-popular Zoom and FaceTime calls, Chloe explained, “It’s always so terribly unflattering.

“Maybe I’m just vain and I don’t know how to do it right,” she told Vanity Fair.

“I have friends who are younger than me, like in their mid-20s, and all they want to do is FaceTime.

“I’m like, ‘What is wrong with these people?’ But I guess they’re really young, and they always look beautiful, so it doesn’t matter.”