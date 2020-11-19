We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Chris De Burgh’s daughter Rosanna Davison has given birth to identical twin boys after previously suffering 14 miscarriages.

The former Miss World took to Instagram to share a photo of herself cradling her newborn sons, Hugo and Oscar, with her husband, Wes Quirke, at the National Maternity Hospital in Dublin, having just welcomed the little ones.

Rosanna – who became a mum to her daughter Sophia last November via surrogate after doctors said it was the only way she could become a parent – wrote, ‘Our beautiful and healthy identical twin baby boys, Hugo and Oscar, arrived safely into the world this morning and our hearts are bursting with love ❤️❤️ .

‘Just like that, we’ve become a family of five and all our dreams have come true 💫

‘We’re deeply grateful to the wonderful, hardworking team at @nationalmaternityhospital for all of their kindness and support.”

Rosanna has been open about her fertility struggles in the past, and announced she was pregnant with her boys in July, revealing that doctors “couldn’t give a medical explanation”.

Showing off her blossoming baby bump, alongside Wes and Sophia, Rosanna wrote, ‘We have some news! Wes and I are beyond overjoyed to announce that we’re expecting identical twin boys this November.

‘We’re absolutely thrilled to complete our family and for our daughter Sophia to have two siblings so close in age to her.

She continued, ‘As I’ve spoken openly about this year, we struggled with fourteen pregnancy losses over the past few years and a challenging fertility journey before finally welcoming Sophia last November by gestational surrogate.

‘I was told that I would probably never be able to carry my own baby due to a suspected immune system dysfunction, which numerous different medical treatments failed to rectify.

‘So for this to just happen naturally, and to have twins too by complete chance, is an absolute dream come true for us.’

Video of the Week

She added, ‘My doctor can’t offer a medical explanation for why I have been able to sustain this pregnancy and it will probably always remain one of life’s mysteries.

‘We still can’t quite believe it ourselves and it’s taken a long time to properly process it and feel ready to share the news. As if 2020 hasn’t already been packed with enough surprises.’