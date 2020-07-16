We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A little boy received a lovely surprise from Captain America after he defended his sister from being mauled by a dog.

Six-year-old Bridger was rushed to hospital and ended up receiving around 90 stitches after he was mauled by a dog when he stood between the animal and his younger sister.

The little boy’s story went viral after his family shared it on Twitter and Instagram, with aunt Nicole Walker writing alongside a stream of photos of the little boy and his younger sister, ‘My nephew is a hero who saved his little sister from an attacking dog.

‘He, himself, took on the attack so that the dog wouldn’t get his sister. He later said, “If someone was going to die, I thought it should be me.”

‘He got home from the hospital last night. I know it’s a long shot, but I’m reaching out to the Avengers and other heroes so that they can learn about this latest addition to their ranks’.

The proud aunt then tagged a whole bunch of superhero actors, including Avengers stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Pratt, Vin Diesel, Tom Holland and Tom Hiddleston.

And it seems like she got their attention as Captain America/Steve Rogers actor Chris Evans surprised little Bridger with a special video message.

The adorable video shows Avengers star Chris recording a message for the six-year-old, who is dressed up as his on-screen superhero character Captain America as he watches.

“Hey Bridger, Captain America here,” says actor Chris Evans, “how you doing buddy?

“I read your story,” he continued, “I saw what you did and I’m sure you’ve heard a lot of this over the last couple of days but let me be the next one to tell you, pal, you’re a hero.

“What you did was so brave, so selfless, your sister is so lucky to have you as a big brother, your parents must be so proud of you”.

The star then told the little boy that he would track down his address and send him an authentic Captain America shield, telling him, “pal, you deserve it”.

“Keep being the man you are, we need people like you,” he added, before encouraging the little one in his injury recovery.

“Hang in there, I know recovery might be tough but based on what I’ve seen, I don’t think there’s much that can slow you down.

“Bye buddy,” he signed off as he gave Bridger a salute.

Chris wasn’t the only superhero to notice Bridger’s amazing story, as Catwoman actress Anne Hathaway, who starred the Dark Knight Trilogy, wrote on her Instagram, ‘I’m not an Avenger, but I know a superhero when I see one.

‘I can only hope I’m half as brave in my life as you are in yours, Bridger. Wishing you an easeful recovery, and many cool looking rocks‘.

The Dark Knight Rises star then tagged Avengers actor Mark Ruffalo, who plays Hulk/Bruce Banner in the franchise, adding, ‘Hey @markruffalo, do you need a teammate??’.

Mark then went on to leave a comment for the brave six-year-old in his aunt Nicole’s post, writing, ‘Dear Bridger, I just read about what happened to you and I wanted to reach out to say this…

‘People who put the well beings of others in front of themselves are the most heroic and thoughtful people I know. I truly respect and admire your courage and your heart.

‘Real courage isn’t dominating people or fighting against people or walking around like a tough guy. Real courage is knowing what is right to do and doing it even when it might end up hurting you somehow.

‘You are more of man than many, many I have seen or known. With Admiration… Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/Hulk/Professor).’