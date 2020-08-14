Chrissy Teigen and John Legend confirm they are expecting their third child

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have confirmed they are expecting their third child.

The soulful singer and the stunning model shared the happy news by revealing Chrissy’s third pregnancy at the end of John’s newest music video for his single, Wild.

In the video, the happy couple who tied the knot back in 2013, can be seen frolicking on a beach with their little ones, Luna, four, and Miles, two.

At the end of the sweet video, Chrissy shared the news of the imminent arrival with the world, cradling her bump.

Taking to Twitter following the release of the video, Chrissy shared more footage of her posing in front of a mirror showing off her growing stomach.

Laughing from behind the camera, she says, “What is this third baby s**t? What the… Oh my god,” seemingly still in shock that she’s set to become a mummy to three.

Of course, loads of John and Chrissy’s loyal fans were quick to send their love and congratulations.

‘Great video! I love it! Congrats!!! I’m happy for you and Chrissy,’ one penned.

‘CONGRATULATIONS to you and @johnlegend! Much love to your growing family,’ another chipped in.

The wonderful announcement comes 14 years after John and Chrissy met on the set of the music video for his song, Stereo.

Chrissy played her future husband’s love interest on the shoot and went on to star in many other gorgeous videos dedicated to her – so it’s totally apt for John and Chrissy to confirm her pregnancy this way.

Speaking on how her family has grown and how it’s been documented in John’s musical releases, Chrissy recently said, “We have ‘All of Me’, the marriage, no kids yet. ‘Love Me Now’ with Luna and this one with Miles.”

“It’s been chronicling our family’s growth and our journey and we’re so happy that this video is the next chapter,” John added.

“I know people see us in these music videos and it presents us like we have a perfect life. We are truly grateful for our life and our lives together and our family, but everybody has troubles and don’t think you’re alone if you’re fighting with your spouse.”