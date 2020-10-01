We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have announced that they have lost their third child, after Chrissy suffered a miscarriage.

The couple confirmed news that they were expecting their third child last month but today confirmed the tragic loss of the baby boy, who they named Jack.

Taking to social media, model Chrissy shared the heartbreaking update with her fans and followers, posting a series of devastating images in which she and singer John can be seen holding baby Jack.

‘We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough,” Chrissy wrote online.

‘We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.

‘To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you,’ Chrissy added to the tear-jerking post.

Sharing her gratitude for her and John’s two children, Luna, four, and Miles, two, Chrissy added, ‘We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it‘

Taking to Twitter again later, Chrissy penned another sad update, writing, ‘Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real.’