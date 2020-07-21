Chrissy Teigen reacts to John Legend’s cheating confession

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Chrissy Teigen has reacted to husband John Legend's cheating confession, with a hilarious Twitter post.

Appearing on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, he revealed that he had a ‘history of it’.

He said, “I think yes, I did have a history [of] it, especially in my 20s,

“I think what happened for me personally is, you go through a lot of your life, like your teens, and I was like the ‘two years younger kid than everybody’ in high school and college, and so I just didn’t get a lot of girls when I was younger. And when I started to get that attention, I loved it—just ate it up.”

But Chrissy hit back at her husband on Twitter, sharing a screenshot where she highlighted the use of the word ‘especially’.

She wrote, ‘especially”?? the other sh*t is the 10’s and 30’s so you better be talking the tens, idiot’

For context, Chrissy met John in 2006, when he was 28, on the set of the music video for his song Stereo.

They started dating not long after this, hence why Chrissy mocked him for the phrase “especially in my 20’s”. Oops!

Don’t worry though, because John went on to say that meeting his future wife in his late twenties changed him.

He added, “At a certain point you just realise, like, you’re happier being honest.

“And you’re happier being faithful and being in love with one person. And at a certain point, I just decided that that person was Chrissy and I just decided I wasn’t going to mess with anybody else anymore.”

Chrissy and John have been married since 2013 and have two children together.