Chrissy Teigen's mother broke down in tears meeting her late grandson Jack for the first time in a heartbreaking video.

Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend announced they had lost their baby due to pregnancy complications this week, sharing devastating images on social media.

Chrissy’s mother Vilailuck shared a tear-jerking clip of her meeting her third grandchild Jack in the arms of a nurse.

The short clip shows Vilailuck, who lives with her daughter Chrissy, John Legend and her grandchildren Luna, four, and Miles, two, breaking down in tears and saying prayers for baby Jack.

“My heart aches. Love you so much baby Jack,” she captioned the post.

Chrissy and John announced their third child had died on Thursday morning just weeks after Chrissy announced the pregnancy on Instagram.

The grieving parents shared a series of raw black and white images giving fans an insight into their heartbreak following the miscarriage.

‘Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you,’ Chrissy penned.

‘To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.’

Fans around the world have sent their heartfelt sympathy to the family after hearing of their loss.

One wrote, ‘I’m so sorry for your family’s loss. I think it’s very brave of your daughter to share this. I know your family will cherish these photos of your brief time with Jack.’

Another put, ‘Thank you and your family for sharing such a real moment with us. Life isn’t all rosy and it is moments like these that also connect us as human beings. My prayers go out to you.’

And a third added, ‘Mothers everywhere are hurting for you and Chrissy ❤️❤️❤️ sending love.