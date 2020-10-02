Trending:

Chrissy Teigen’s mum breaks down in tears as she meets her late grandson Jack in emotional video

Some videos and images may cause distress
Selina Maycock Selina Maycock
    • Chrissy Teigen's mother broke down in tears meeting her late grandson Jack for the first time in a heartbreaking video.

    Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend announced they had lost their baby due to pregnancy complications this week, sharing devastating images on social media.

    Chrissy’s mother Vilailuck shared a tear-jerking clip of her meeting her third grandchild Jack in the arms of a nurse.

    The short clip shows Vilailuck, who lives with her daughter Chrissy, John Legend and her grandchildren Luna, four, and Miles, two, breaking down in tears and saying prayers for baby Jack.

    “My heart aches. Love you so much baby Jack,” she captioned the post.

    Chrissy and John announced their third child had died on Thursday morning just weeks after Chrissy announced the pregnancy on Instagram.

    We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. . . We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital.  But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack.  So he will always be Jack to us.  Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. . . To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive.  We will always love you. . . Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers.  We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. . . We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience.  But everyday can’t be full of sunshine.  On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.

    The grieving parents shared a series of raw black and white images giving fans an insight into their heartbreak following the miscarriage.

    Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers.  We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you,’ Chrissy penned.

    To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive.  We will always love you.’

    Fans around the world have sent their heartfelt sympathy to the family after hearing of their loss.

    One wrote, ‘I’m so sorry for your family’s loss. I think it’s very brave of your daughter to share this. I know your family will cherish these photos of your brief time with Jack.’

    Another put, ‘Thank you and your family for sharing such a real moment with us. Life isn’t all rosy and it is moments like these that also connect us as human beings. My prayers go out to you.’

    And a third added, ‘Mothers everywhere are hurting for you and Chrissy ❤️❤️❤️ sending love.