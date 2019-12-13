Christine Lampard was brought close to tears during today’s episode of Loose Women.

The panel, made up of Christine, Nadia Sawalha, Jane Moore and Carol McGiffin began discussing the topic of loneliness in elderly people, touching telly star Christine’s soft side.

Christine, who is married to football star Frank Lampard, opened up about the sweet moment she helped an older lady with her shopping at the supermarket.

Tearing up, the former One Show host said, “I could have just given her a cheque, she was so grateful.

“I’m actually going to cry.”

The significant topic was provoked by the current Coronation Street story line, which is following character Rita Sullivan facing the Christmas period alone.

Chiming in on the sad subject, former EastEnders star and mum-of-two Nadia Sawalha chipped in, “She [Rita] has people so it’s easier to imagine a person who has nobody. But someone who appears to have family and friends – it’s trickier to imagine.”

Agreeing, Christine added, “Stories like that are so important.”

During a far more light hearted segment of the show, the Loose ladies put their make up bags to the test in order to find out the “filthiest” star of the chat show.

Backstage, a scientist began swabbing the belongings of each panellist, checking for the highest number of “microbial units”.

Ranking the most bacteria ridden was Nadia’s makeup stash, followed by Christine’s.

Christine and Carol hit Nadia with backlash over her grubbiness, yelling, “You’re gross,’ and “Absolutely filthy!”

Panicking over the revelation, Nadia hilariously asked, “Will I get sick?”

Defending Nadia, journalist Jane chipped in to add, “But germs are good for you! Germs are building up your immunity.”