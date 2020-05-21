We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Christine Lampard speaks of pride at being a step-mum to husband Frank's daughter as she marks her 13th birthday.

The TV presenter, 41, uploaded a series of snaps of her step-daughter and captioned them, ‘How are you 13 already @isla.rl what a beautiful young girl you are! I feel very proud to be your step mum. We love you so much and thank you @fondant_fleur_cakes_ for the best cake (not an ad, just showing appreciation)’

The family snaps show Christine and Isla trying out face filters, Frank with both of his daughters, a wedding photo of them all, Isla sitting on the Loose Women panel and also a throwback to their visit to the set of This Morning with Phillip Schofield.

Isla is Frank’s daughter from previous marriage to Spanish model Elen Rivas with whom he also had daughter Luna, 14.

Christine, who has previously said she waited until they were sure of their long-term feelings for each other before being introduced to his daughters.

And the pair, who welcomed daughter Patricia, aged 20 months, first met at the Pride of Britain Awards in 2009.

She said she hoped the girls would think fondly of her decision to wait before meeting them. She said, ‘I’d like to think, if you asked the girls in ten years’ time, they would say that it was a well-thought-out process – I didn’t meet them for a year, on purpose.’

Among the lockdown celebrations was a tasty-looking sweet decorated birthday cake.

Speaking about Frank’s new take to fatherhood with their youngest, she said, ”He is very good, he has to be directed a little bit, I suppose, but he’s great. He’s so brilliant with her.’

What’s Christine Lampard’s role in the family?

And adapting to a new routine when they finally blended families, Christine explained how she’s more of a mate than a mum figure. ”Frank’s away a lot, their mummy could be away, I have them on my own.

‘It’s me going to violin recitals, me doing their homework, me doing the bathtime tonight and getting them to school in the morning – I’ve grown into that and we have our own little system.

‘They know I’m their little mate. I don’t want to be their mummy. That was never even a thought.’