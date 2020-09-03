We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Christine McGuinness has revealed her beloved mum has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The model and mum of three took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news with her followers, after she admits she has been quieter recently on social media.

She uploaded a snap of her brave mum stood in front of a wall pained with wings, and captioned it, ‘This is possibly the most upsetting post I will ever write and typing away now it’s really hitting home. My mum, my best friend, my rock was recently diagnosed with breast cancer. It’s hit me hard, we are very close. She is a huge part of our family. We spend almost every weekend together with my children, their bond is magical.’

Christine, who has three children diagnosed with autism, twins Penelope, Leo, both aged seven, and Felicity, four, has vowed to continue supporting breast cancer charities.

She said, ‘But, my mum is also the strongest woman I know and is determined to fight it. She’s a proper ‘scouse Ma’. I have always supported breast cancer charities as four of my aunties have also had breast cancer and my mum has asked me to continue helping raise money and awareness (the reason I’m sharing this) she has the biggest heart and always just wants to help others ❤️ #MyMum #MyInspo #MyMa You will smash it mum’

Christine was recently reunited with her mum after lockdown forced them apart for four months as she homeschooled her children.

On their reunion, she shared, ‘My mum is here!!! Four long months without nanny, her bond with my babies is truly extra special. This was by far the hardest part of lockdown for my children, a huge part of their routine is nanny visiting at the weekend. My heart just burst ❤️ happy tears! Reunited hopefully it won’t be long until we can kiss and cuddle whoever we want!’

Fans have since been sending their love and support, and it’s been felt by Christine. She said ‘Thanks to everyone who has checked on me recently, I’m being quieter on here but I’m still here. There is no ‘social media silence’ I’m just dealing with some personal stuff privately….and my mum will beat cancer!’