We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Christine McGuinness has expressed her pride over her first-born twins as they celebrate their 7th birthday.

It’s no secret, Christine and Paddy McGuinness haven’t had the easiest start to parenting after their twins Leo and Penelope were diagnosed with autism. But that hasn’t stopped them from giving them the most love and encouragement and it has definitely paid off.

To mark the youngsters turning seven, Christine compiled a sweet video slideshow of all their photos and clips, from her pregnancy and the birth and every step since.

She captioned the clip, ‘Happy 7th birthday to my beautiful twins Leo & Penelope my superstars. They have barely spent a moment apart since the day they were born, I’m so thankful they have each other. I am truly blessed to be their mummy. Feeling unconditional love is magical. They made me a mummy, they made us a family ❤️ and I am beyond proud.’

Christine added, ‘I LOVE YOU to the moon and back forever and always my babies you are everything to me.’

The slideshow is accompanied by her kids’ favourite song – What A Wonderful World by Louis Armstrong – as dad Paddy shared a sweet clip of their youngest daughter, Felicity, three, who was also diagnosed with autism, singing it from their pram during a daily walk.

He wrote, ‘I know how hard being a parent can be but children are so innocent and pure. It’s these moments that are so special. Here’s my 3 year old daughter Felicity. It’s raining, we’re in the middle of a global pandemic and the News seems to get worse everyday, yet here she is, singing about how wonderful the world is. Thank you baby girl, I hope and pray you’ll still be singing this song, with all your friends, in years to come. #daddysgirl #staysafe’