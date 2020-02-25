We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Christine McGuinness and Paddy McGuinness announced their three-year-old daughter Felicity is autistic earlier this month, after twins Leo and Penelope, six, had been previously diagnosed.

And now the Real Housewives of Cheshire star has admitted her and the Top Gear host’s marriage is “struggling” because of it, confessing they don’t have fun anymore.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Christine said: “There’s no time for us as a couple. No quality time, no date nights.

“Not even time to have a laugh together. We’re full-time carers and the kids come before everything.

“But we have to stay strong as a unit for our kids.”

Chrstine also admitted she feels alone, and doesn’t know who to talk to about her concerns.

She continued: “I’m the worst when it comes to telling people I’m struggling. I will never say if I’ve had a bad day and, to be honest, there’s no one I feel I can speak to.

“I just don’t feel there’s anyone in my life that I would fully trust with anything.

“And then it’s also that fear that if I get upset and let my emotions out, I won’t be able to get myself back together.”

Christine and Paddy confirmed their youngest child had autism as well as their twins earlier this month, in an Instagram post.

Taking to social media, the doting mother penned a poignant tribute to her daughter, explaining her diagnosis to her followers.

She wrote: “Recently our youngest daughter Felicity was also diagnosed with autism, three years after our twins Leo and Penelope were diagnosed.

“Going through this journey again does still bring some heartache knowing all three children will face challenges and difficulties that others won’t.

“But ultimately I feel confident as a family we are in a much stronger place, we are able to use our experience and knowledge as power helping us to feel well prepared.”

Expressing her love for her brood, she finished: “We are here to love and support our three extra special children and I thank god every day these babies are mine. Proudest mummy #Autism #AutismAwareness #3superstars #KnowledgeIsPower.”