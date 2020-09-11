We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Christine McGuinness has marked her and her husband Paddy McGuinness' daughter Felicity's birthday with some unseen pictures, including lots of her growing pregnancy bump.

The Real Housewives of Cheshire star took to Instagram to celebrate her daughter’s special day, with a montage of Felicity’s life, from when she was inside her mummy’s pregnant belly to the present day.

The video – set to Felicity’s favourite song, Louis Armstrong’s What A Wonderful World – shows Christine’s journey through pregnancy, then snaps of a newborn Felicity in hospital, as well as her getting older and playing with her older siblings, six-year-old twins Leo and Penelope.

Christine and Paddy have always kept the identities of their children protected, so their faces are covered throughout the video.

Along with the adorable video, Christine wrote: ‘Happy 4th birthday to my beautiful Felicity, my baby girl is getting so big!

‘My fabulous superstar, crazy little lady always keeps me on my toes, my little shadow!

‘I am truly blessed to be your mummy. I am beyond proud of you. Mummy has magical unconditional love for you my last baby you are extra special.

‘I LOVE YOU to the moon and back forever and always my baby girl you are everything to me.’

Earlier this year, Christine confirmed Felicity has autism – just like her other two little ones.

Taking to social media, the doting mother penned a poignant tribute to her daughter, explaining her diagnosis to her followers.

‘Recently our youngest daughter Felicity was also diagnosed with autism, three years after our twins Leo and Penelope were diagnosed.

‘Going through this journey again does still bring some heartache knowing all three children will face challenges and difficulties that others won’t.

‘But ultimately I feel confident as a family we are in a much stronger place, we are able to use our experience and knowledge as power helping us to feel well prepared,” Christine continued, before expressing her love for her brood.

‘We are here to love and support our three extra special children and I thank god every day these babies are mine. Proudest mummy ❤️❤️❤️ #Autism #AutismAwareness #3superstars #KnowledgeIsPower.’