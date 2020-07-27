We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Ciara and husband Russell Wilson welcomed home their second child together on Saturday, celebrating with a breathtaking balloon display and giant flower teddy bear.

Ciara and Russell Wilson welcomed their newborn son Win home from hospital on Saturday, with a joyous display of blue balloons and a giant white flower teddy bear.

Ciara took to Instagram to show fans the heartwarming scene waiting for her new baby at home. She posted a picture of the heartwarming setup alongside all three of her children – including three-year-old daughter Sienna, who she shares with Russell, and six-year-old Future, whose father is the rapper of the same name.

The siblings looked ecstatic to be welcoming new baby brother Win, who lay swaddled in his mother’s arms.

In a sweet video also shared on the singer’s Instagram, little Sienna could be heard exclaiming “Wow!” as she looked at the giant floral teddybear that towered over her.

Meanwhile Future, who Russell and Ciara are raising together, could be heard taking a note from his mother’s book. The musical mini-me sang Marvin Sapp’s gospel song Never Would Have Made It, while his mother encouraged him. “Sing it Future!”

The towering floral teddy bear, a surprise gift from football player Russell to his wife, was the work of legendary floral designer Jeff Leatham. Other famous clients of the creative director include Oprah Winfrey, Madonna and the Kardashians.

Ciara announced baby Win’s birth on Friday with a touching Instagram video. Wearing a black mask and holding her baby close in a hospital bed, the R&B singer gently sang Happy Birthday to the sleeping newborn.

Fans rushed to offer their congratulations to the couple.

“💜🙏🏽🤗💙💙 blessings and love to your family,” commented one fan on Instagram. While another expressed delight at the newborn’s name, writing, “Congratulations… Win ❤️!.”

Ciara announced her third pregnancy with a stunning Instagram picture taken on a beach during a trip to Turks and Caicos. Displaying a growing baby bump, her caption simply read, “Number 3,” much to the delight of fans.

Ciara and Russell married in 2016 at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire.

The singer has been open in the past about how much motherhood means to her. She told E! news after the birth of Future, “I love being a mom. It really comes first before everything now. Everything has just happened in perfect timing for me with my son.”

Congrats to the family!