Coleen Nolan is set to make an emotional return to Loose Women on Monday following her sisters Linda and Anne’s cancer diagnosis.

Anne, 69, was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in April, while Linda, 61, found out she has incurable liver cancer just a few days later.

Coleen has been absent from the ITV show since news of their cancer broke.

Her return to the show was confirmed on Saturday with a message on her Twitter, reading, ‘Thanks for all the lovely messages for Coleen. She’ll be back on @loosewomen on Monday x’.

The TV star revealed over the weekend that she has considered having a double mastectomy to reduce her risk of developing breast cancer in the future.

‘Seeing what Anne and Linda are going through has made me think a lot about having a mastectomy,’ she confessed to The Mirror.

‘I’ve been lying in bed at night, looking down at my breasts and thinking, “Am I just walking around with two timebombs here?” If that’s a possibility, maybe I need to get rid of them.’

Discussing her fear of developing the disease, the Loose Women star added, ‘The guilt is incredible, I don’t feel guilty for not having the disease; I feel guilty for being afraid of it when I think of Anne and Linda living with it.

‘But of course it’s hard not to be consumed by fear when those so close to you have been affected.’

The TV star admitted she was so shocked when she discovered her sisters’ heartbreaking news, she ‘couldn’t even cry’.

‘I was still in bits after hearing that Anne had cancer when Linda called a few days later to tell me about her diagnosis and I was so shocked I couldn’t even cry,’ the 55-year-old said. ‘I just felt incredible anger.’

Linda and Anne were diagnosed just after they finished filming The Nolans Go Cruising.

Anne previously battled the disease in 2000, while Linda was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006, cellulitis and lymphoedema in her arm in 2007 and secondary cancer on her pelvis in 2017.

When they announced the sad news, they vowed to beat the disease which killed their sister Bernie in 2013.