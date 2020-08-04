We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Coleen Rooney has addressed pregnancy rumours after “unflattering” holiday pics were taken.

The mum of four, to sons Kai, 10, Klay, seven, Kit, four, Cass, two with husband Wayne Rooney, is holidaying in the Caribbean.

The star shared a few holiday snaps with fans on her Instagram during their stay and as photographers spot the famous family, Coleen has hit back at pregnancy rumours.

She uploaded a snap to Twitter of herself with her mum Colette and captioned it, ‘Having a great time on our favourite Island, so lucky and grateful to be here. A lot of local paparazzi on the beach as always (doesn’t stop us all having fun) seen some unflattering photos out …but no am not pregnant for them asking I’ve just put weight on.’

And fans were quick to rally round with their support for the WAG, one wrote, ‘You always look gorgeous Coleen people shouldn’t be so rude to ask you that.. you and your mum look lovely have a nice holiday.’

Another put, ‘Glad you’re enjoying your holiday and don’t care about the extra weight, that’s a healthy mindset. When you ready to lose weight while still enjoying drinks like that in your hand, let me know.’

And a third warned about the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, ‘Coleen, be safe out there with the kids and @WayneRooney. Don’t know safety precautions that is existing there but the pictures here suggests no one cares about the virus. I understand you wanna take some time out after the season but health comes first.’

It is the first overseas holiday for the family since the Covid 19 outbreak, and Coleen normally enjoys around 10 sunshine breaks a year.