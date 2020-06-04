We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Coleen Rooney has welcomed the arrival of a new puppy to their family after she uploaded a snap of son Kit holding a pooch.

The Rooney’s have gone and got themselves a Pomeranian dog to extend their family – and the yet unnamed pup will join Coleen and husband Wayne and their sons Kai, 10, Klay, seven, Kit, four, and Cass, two, to their home.

Coleen uploaded the photo to Instagram and captioned it with simply a happy face and a dog emoji and fans are in love with their new furry friend.

One wrote, ‘Adorable this Coleen. The lil Pom he looks like a toy one’ a second said, ‘They look so happy and content with each other.’

Meanwhile another pointed out Kit’s likeness to Wayne ‘Wow little wayne there, not the dog ha x’ and another agreed, ‘Can’t get over how much he looks like @waynerooney ! How adorable.’

What’s lockdown been like for Coleen and Wayne Rooney?

The Rooney’s have reportedly been enjoying spending more time with each other at home – with Wayne helping the boys with homeschooling and also ensuring they get their fresh air on daily walks.

Meanwhile Wayne has been back training with Derby County Football club after restrictions on training were eased. he shared some photos of him in action and captioned them, ‘Ball back at the feet #dcfc’.

No doubt Coleen will have her hands full with the new puppy but no doubt she will have plenty of offers from the kids to walk the dog and keep it entertained.

It comes after reports claim ‘Wayne and Coleen Rooney are stronger than ever after spending lockdown together'” a source close to the family told The Sun.

‘This is the longest time they have spent together uninterrupted since they got married, and Coleen has fallen in love with Wayne all over again.’

Could it be puppy love?