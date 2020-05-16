We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Catherine Tyldesley has revealed she’s experienced a “horrendous” six days after her mum ended up in intensive care needing emergency surgery.

The Coronation Street actress took to Instagram to thank the NHS “angels” who saved her mum’s life and protected her from coronavirus at all times.

She wrote, “It’s been a horrendous 6 Days. Mum was admitted to ICU on Friday night, needing emergency surgery. The worry was like nothing I’ve ever known.

“I want to take this opportunity to express my never ending gratitude to our #NHS and to #SalfordRoyal Hospital. The doctors worked around the clock to treat my mum swiftly and keep her protected from#covid19 at all times.”

The Strictly star went on to reveal the tragedies her mum witnessed whilst in intensive care.

“In the six days she spent in ICU she witnessed heartbreak and miracles. Each time I spoke to her describing the medical staff as ‘angels’. My mum has spent a week of her life with the greatest of heroes,” Cath explained.

Thankfully her mum has been safely discharged and Cath was able to take her home.

“Today I received the miraculous news that I could take her home. I’ve never felt more Gratitude in my life. I for one will be continuing to ‘give thanks’ and prayer each Thursday – past lockdown to all the heroes still fighting, to all the hero’s we’ve lost and to all the families unable to be with loved ones.”

Sadly Cath’s Grandad remains on a ventilator after contracting coronavirus. “My grandad still fights for his life in the very same hospital. Unable to see him is heartbreaking, but knowing he is surrounded by ‘earth angels’ is reassuring.

“Do not stop giving. Do not stop hoping. Do NOT stop clapping. Do NOT stop praying. Do NOT stop counting small blessings .Stay safe. Save lives. There IS a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.”