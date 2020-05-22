We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Coronation Street star Sam Aston and his wife Briony are expecting their first child together.

The 26-year-old soap actor, known for playing the long running role of Chesney Brown on the cobbles, and yoga pro Briony tied the knot last year after meeting as teenagers.

Now the childhood sweethearts have confirmed they are set to welcome a baby together.

Speaking on the wonderful news, Sam told OK!, “We’re so happy!”

The lovely announcement comes just days after the loved up pair celebrated their one year anniversary while in lockdown.

Each of them took to social media to pen a sweet tribute in honour of the special day, posting stunning photographs from their white wedding at Stock Farm in Cheshire.

‘One whole year of being Mrs Aston❤️✨,’ expectant mum Briony wrote, beside a gorgeous snap of the pair holding hands after tying the knot.

‘It doesn’t matter that we’re spending our 1st Anniversary in lockdown, we’re spending it together in our home, and that’s what truly matters❤️✨💙,’ she swooned in a separate post.

Meanwhile, Sam followed suit, sharing a loving message to his wife.

‘Trying our hardest to relive the best day of our lives 😂 happy 1 year anniversary @yoga_with_briony thank you for all the beautiful and happy memories ❤,’ he wrote.

Lots of fans made sure to congratulate the couple.

‘The loveliest soap character ever. I adore you. Always have. ❤️,’ one wrote.

‘Happy 1st anniversary my darlings 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹,’ commented a second.

Aw!

Sam expressed his keenness to start a family with Briony on their big day, admitting he was happy to wait a little while before trying.

“We want to enjoy being married for a while first and do some more travelling,” he said.

“We’re really happy and we both know we’ve married the person we want to spend the rest of our lives with,” the red haired Nation Television Award winner went on.