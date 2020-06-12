We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Big Brother Winner Craig Phillips just confirmed some great news.

The reality TV star, who won the first ever series of the Channel 4 fly-on-the-wall style game show back in 2000, appeared on Good Morning Britain to chat to Lorraine Kelly today.

During the interview, conducted via video link, Craig revealed a very special update on his family life, explaining that he and his wife Laura are expecting their second child.

Telling Scottish telly icon Lorraine the great news, Craig, who is already father to one-year-old Nelly, said, “Tomorrow, Laura will be 16 weeks pregnant with our second baby.”

Chatting about how the coronavirus lockdown has impacted Laura’s pregnancy, he added, “A lot of her conversations have been over the phone to the midwives but she did go in for her 12 week scan,” confessing he was unable to go in with her.

Builder Craig also opened up about his reasoning behind going into the Big Brother House, where he was cooped up with strangers for weeks on end with every move scrutinised by the public.

Explaining he had entered the smash hit show in an attempt to raise money for a close friend with Down’s Syndrome in need of a heart and lung transplant, he told Lorraine, “I had no ambition to be famous or work on TV… my reason to try and go in and win some money and hopefully get a bit of publicity.”

Revealing some advice he was given by EastEnders icon Barbara Windsor when he met her at the Royal Albert Hall years ago, he added, “Barbara and I were at the Royal Albert Hall one night… and Barbara said to me to me television is a fantastic industry to be in when you don’t need it… when you don’t need TV it’s great… but when you need it, it can become problematic.”