We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Crazy Rich Asians actor Henry Golding and his wife Liv Lo have announced they're expecting their first child together.

Henry – who also starred in The Gentlemen last year – took to Instagram to announce his wife is pregnant, alongside two pictures of the beaming couple, pointing out Liv’s growing baby bump.

He wrote, ‘2021 is already looking brighter,’ alongside a baby emoji and a heart emoji.

Liv – who has been married to Henry for four years – also shared the same photos on her Instagram and wrote, ‘Such immense joy this little one has brought us already. Now we get to share it with you We love you!‘

The pictures show the couple smiling on a bridge, looking very excited at Liv’s bump, which she’s showing off in a knitted, grey, fitted dress.

Henry and Liv got married in 2016, at the Cove 55 Resort in Henry’s hometown of Sarawak, Malaysia, a year after her proposed to her during a holiday to Phuket in Thailand.

The gorgeous couple met on New Year’s Eve in 2011 at a restaurant, where they were both celebrating with friends, and Liv has admitted she went up to Henry when she saw him across the room.

She told Her World, “Henry piqued my curiosity because he is tall and handsome, yet seemed really fun and down to earth.

“As I was leaving, he was going to the bathroom, so our paths crossed. I took the opportunity to chat to him as I had nothing to lose.”

Henry’s recent rise in popularity, since he starred in Crazy Rich Asians, has seen many fans call for him to play James Bond in the next film, when Daniel Craig quits the role.

And the actor has said how “honoured” he feels, especially as someone coming from Malaysia, to even be considered for the iconic role.

Video of the Week

He told Attitude, “It does seem to be a question that always comes up. It was definitely from Crazy Rich, maybe (the scene with) the white suit coming out of the park. And because I’m Asian and everybody’s fighting for a diverse Bond – sorry, white guys.

“I don’t know. It’s an honour to even be in the conversation. It’s one of the greatest film roles ever, you’d be stupid to be like, ‘I don’t want to do that s**t.’ F**k no, it would be the wildest ride.”