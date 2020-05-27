We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Cruz Beckham has shared a rare and hilarious photo of his mum Victoria Beckham.

The fashion designer and former Spice Girls member is known for her signature pout pose in photos and videos whenever she’s snapped.

And both fans and critics alike regularly point out how the star is hardly seen with a smile on her face, opting instead for her more serious stance.

But now one of the fashion mogul’s children has shared a rare and personal photo of the star, poking fun at his famous mum.

The Beckhams’ youngest son 15-year-old Cruz Beckham took to his Instagram page with a photo of him and his mum cuddled in fluffy bathrobes as they enjoy a relaxing pamper session.

And in the photo, which Victoria has snapped in a mirror in front of the duo, the former singer can be seen flashing her pearly whites as she puts on a wide smile.

Poking fun at his mum, Cruz wrote alongside the photo, ‘Apparently my mum does smile 😃❤️’.

And fans loved the behind-the-scenes photo with the post getting thousands of likes and hundreds of comments in just a few hours.

And it seems like it wasn’t just fans who were loving the candid snap, as one person very close to the duo gave his two pence on Cruz’s post.

Dad David Beckham left a hilarious comment on the post, comparing his other half to an iconic moment in legendary sitcom series Friends.

Pointing out how bright his wife’s teeth were, David wrote, ‘How white are mums @victoriabeckham teeth? 🦷 it’s Ross from friends 😂,’ referring to the entertaining episode when the character has a mishap with a teeth-whitening product.

Fans also flooded the post with comments, thrilled to see the star with a smile on her face.

‘Aww standing up for you mama, lovely! 🌹🌟,’ wrote one, while another commented, ‘What a smile too! Of course she smiles, she is a queen 👑‘.

Others added, ‘Beautiful @cruzbeckham @victoriabeckham ❤️🌟’, ‘So cute ✨✨💞💞’, ‘and it’s good to see your Mum smile. ♥️’, ‘our kids give us the reason to smile 😊❤️’ and ‘what a beautiful smile it is 💕’.