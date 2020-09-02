Daisy May Cooper confirms the birth of her second child with adorable photos

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Daisy May Cooper has given birth to her second child.

The comedian, best known for starring as Kerry Mucklowe in hilarious BBC mock-umentary This Country, took to social media to share the wonderful news with some very special photos.

The telly star, who already shares young daughter Pip with her husband Will Weston, shared a gorgeous selfie of her and her newborn moments after giving birth.

Revealing the gender of the tiny tot, Daisy penned, ‘The bubba has landed and he’s absolutely perfect. ❤️❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍😍.’

Later, Daisy posted another gorgeously raw snap from her and hubby Will’s first meeting with their son, alongside a string of love heart emojis.

Plenty of Daisy’s celeb pals and adoring fans took to the comment section to send their love and issue congratulations.

‘Congratulations! He looks absolutely bloody GORGEOUS, wrote YouTube star Zoella.

‘Congratulations!!! ❤️,’ added Sh*gged Married Annoyed podcast star, Rosie Ramsey, while journalist Stacey Dooley left a sweet heart emoji in the comment section, too.

‘So many congratulations lovely ❤️,’ continued Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown.

This comes a month after Daisy’s husband shared a lovely tribute in honour of her birthday, posting a photo of her standing in front of a glorious Cotswolds sunset, proudly showing her blossoming baby bump.

Keeping the message both lovely and hilarious, Will wrote, ‘Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife @daisymaycooper , a great weekend @cotswoldfarmpark #10lbbaby#thatsgoingtosting.’

Meanwhile, Daisy recently left her followers in stitches when she shared an insight into parenthood, posting a photo of the aftermath’s of her little girl’s encounter with her make-up bag.

‘Go to the bog for 2 minutes and my entire makeup bag has been destroyed.

That powder I got from superdrug in 2004. Discontinued. Thought I’d have it til the day I perished…. Thought I’d be able to take it on the antiques road show when I was in me 80’s. Devestated,’ she hilariously typed.