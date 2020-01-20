Dancing on Ice fans left confused after Holly Willoughby makes ‘oddest announcement ever’

Following Holly Willoughby’s announcement on Sunday's show, Dancing on Ice fans were quick to voice their confusion over what happened between Caprise and Hamish.

During the Dancing on Ice introduction, Holly told fans that Caprice Bourret and Hamish Gaman would not be dancing this week – but her statement didn’t give away much information about why.

She simply told fans, “Unfortunately, Caprice and Hamish have parted ways and will not be skating this week. As you saw in our opening number, Hamish remains one of the members of our professional team and we hope to have Caprice back on the ice next week.”

However, fans took to Twitter to criticise the very brief announcement. One wrote, ‘@dancingonice stupid announcement – more info please regarding @CapriceBourret_and @HamishGaman. Surely you must have anticipated the reaction when you only give half a story’.

Another added, ‘What the HELL happened between Caprice and Hamish? They’ve parted ways? I need the tea.’

A third wrote, ‘Does anyone actually know what happened with Caprice and Hamish? That was the oddest announcement ever.’

And a fourth said, ‘You cant just say Caprice and Hamish have parted ways but you hope she’ll be back next week. What does that mean!! Has she had a diva strop and said she doesn’t want to dance with him or what? Clear up the confusion please.’

Following this announcement, neither Caprice nor Hamish have commented publicly to clear the air on what happened. However, Caprice retweeted a video by OK! Magazine before the show aired.

This also baffled viewers, who began to suspect that something ‘fishy’ was going on due to the timing of her retweet.

In the video, Caprice expressed how excited she was about Dancing on Ice and how everyone “gets on quite well”. Confusing, right?

Caprice and Hamish first took to the ice in the second week of this year’s series, where they came second place on the board with 25.5 points.

