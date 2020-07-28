Love Island star Dani Dyer is pregnant with her first child

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Love Island winner Dani Dyer has confirmed she is pregnant with her first child.

The reality star, who rose to fame when she starred in the 2018 series of ITV’s smash hit Love Island, took to social media to reveal that she and her boyfriend Sammy Kimmence are set to be parents.

Dani, who won Love Island alongside her now ex-boyfriend Jack Fincham, left her Instagram followers thrilled as she announced the wonderful news with a sweet post.

In the upload, she and Sammy can be seen posing on a sofa, grinning with an ultrasound scan in hand.

‘Little bubba can’t believe you are going to be ours. Me and Sammy are so excited to start this next chapter in our lives, feel so lucky and grateful..2021💖💙,’ Dani, whose father is EastEnders star Danny Dyer, penned online.

Loads of Dani’s celebrity pals and fellow Love Islanders took to the comment section to congratulate her on being a mummy-to-be.

‘Oh my goddess!! Congrats babe your going to the best Mumma 💕💕💕,’ wrote Megan Barton-Hanson.

‘Ahh amazing news!! So happy for you, congratulations ❤️❤️❤️,’ added Hayley Hughes.

Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt chipped in to add, ‘Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️,’ while Vicky Pattison added, ‘Congrats petal 😍.’

This comes months after Jack Fincham announced he had become a father to a baby girl in a shock Instagram post.

Explaining that a close friend of his had fallen pregnant during a short-lived fling, Jack announced that he had a daughter called, Blossom.

‘This is undoubtedly the best thing that has ever happened to me and it’s true what they say, the instant feeling of love and connection you have with your child is a feeling like no other,’ he wrote.

‘I want to thank my family and friends for your continued support, also to my little girls mother, who has been totally AMAZING throughout. Although we are not together we are great friends as we have been for many years and our priority is co-parenting our beautiful baby girl. Both mum and baby are doing great,’ he added.