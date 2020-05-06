Daniel Radcliffe make surprise return in new Harry Potter video

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe has filmed a nice surprise for fans during lockdown.

Daniel Radcliffe has delighted fans by reading the first chapter of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

Celebrities are getting involved by reading the books, including Eddie Redmayne and Stephen Fry, but the “perfect narrator” was chosen to start us off.

The exciting news was confirmed by The Wizarding World on Twitter, who wrote, ‘Surprise! We’ve got a treat for you…

‘From today, amazing friends of the Wizarding World are going to take turns reading Harry Potter book one.

‘And to start us off with Chapter 1, we think you’ll agree we have the perfect narrator.. #HarryPotterAtHome’

Daniel Radcliffe played the iconic character Harry Potter in all seven films, and he’ll be taking fans back to the beginning.

The video sees him reading the now iconic lines from the first book.

They are, “Mr and Mrs Dursley, of number four, Privet Drive, were proud to say that they were perfectly normal, thank you very much.”

Fans will get to enjoy celebrity readings of all 17 chapters, released as part of Harry Potter at Home.

This was launched by author J.K Rowling and Wizarding World Digital to entertain Potterheads during lockdown.

Through the website, they can access quizzes, puzzles and things to do whilst stuck indoors.

The hub will be frequently updated with more content, like Daniel’s special book reading.

Daniel’s reading has been a huge hit among fans on Twitter.

One wrote, ‘Harry Potter reading Harry Potter…YES!’

Another added, ‘Oh my, so fantastic!’

A third wrote, ‘Daniel reading Harry Potter is like the ultimate HP fangirl moment. Loved it so much, thankyou! Can’t wait to listen to the rest! 👏🏼’

Will you be listening to the Harry Potter books online? Let us know your thoughts on Facebook!