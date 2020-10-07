We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Danny Cipriani has revealed his fiancée Victoria suffered a miscarriage at 24 weeks.

The rugby star, 32, and his fiancée Victoria Rose O’Callaghan got engaged back in August.

The couple had not publicly announced that they were expecting a baby but Danny took to social media to reveal the heartbreaking news that he and Victoria had lost the pregnancy.

Danny opened up about their devastating baby loss to his followers on Instagram, revealing the couple’s son – who they had planned to name River – had died.

Sharing an image of himself playing rugby, Danny shared the details of the tough experience, penning, “It’s been a challenging year, for many different reasons. I’ve had to emotionally overcome and heal in different ways that I haven’t experienced before. In doing so it brought up old trauma and wounds that were unresolved.

“Then the most beautiful thing happened, I was going to be a father and I fell in love. Deeply in love. For me falling in love was the scariest thing to do hence my behaviour over the years, she is the most magnificent, kind, wise, and beautiful person I’ve ever met. At 24 weeks we lost River, our son.”

Danny, who plays rugby for Gloucester, went on to describe how the pair have grown stronger through their pain. He wrote, “Was and is always going to be difficult, but we supported each other through it and found our love grew and got stronger. This may seem a sad post, it isn’t.

“This break now from last season and reflecting is a special place to be. I’m more determined than ever to keep growing learning and loving with my woman.

“I’m also locked in to represent myself the best I can on the field which to this day I still don’t think I have done… The future is exciting it’s going to take hard work. I’m ready.”

Victoria replied to Danny’s poignant post, commenting, “You are the greatest. I’ll never let you forget it. Excited for our future. I love you endlessly xxx.”

And fans have flooded his social media with their messages of support for the couple.

One wrote, ‘As someone who has suffered the pain of losing a child, I thank you for speaking out about it and also know how hard it is, your boy River always be with you, it takes strength to carry on through these difficult times and having a strong women by your side is a bigger help than ever, it makes your love for one another grow stronger as you support each other through such hard times.’

While another kindly put, ‘Brave man to talk about your feelings to the world. I wish you peace and healing mate.’