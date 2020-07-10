We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Beckhams have all taken to social media to wish Harper a very happy birthday as she turns nine.

Victoria and David Beckham have gushed over their only daughter Harper as she celebrates her ninth birthday.

Victoria was first to upload a sweet slide show featuring some throwback snaps and video clips of Harper and the family enjoying special times over the years.

Set to Stevie Wonder’s hit Isn’t She Lovely, fans are treated to behind the scenes look at what life has been like growing up in a famous family.

READ MORE: David Beckham reveals the adorable way daughter Harper takes after him

The former Spice Girl captioned the clip, ‘Happy 9th Birthday Harper!! We all love you so so much kisses @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham’

READ MORE: Harper Beckham gives sweet surprise gift to dad David during lockdown

Among the clips, Harper can be seen having fun with her usually serious mum – from giggling in bathrobes and cuddling the family pets, to busting some dance moves in a studio and enjoying her favourite pastimes like reading and relaxing in the pool on a giant flamingo.

The video ends with her and dad David walking off into the woods.

READ MORE: Why fans can’t get over THIS picture of Harper Beckham

Her devoted dad was keen to share his love on this special day, he uploaded a different mix of his favourite Harper family moments and captioned it, ‘To my pretty lady ♥️ Happy Birthday to the most special little girl ♥️ daddy loves you so much ♥️ Our song that we always dance to from day one ♥️ #HarperSeven ♥️’

His clips were set to Michael Jackson’s hit The Girl is Mine featuring Paul McCartney.

From playing football, cuddling her siblings and enjoying country walks to trying to fool her dad with her coat on backwards.

Among the adorable clips Harper can be seen reaching her dream of riding her bike witHout stabilisers with her daddy.

Brother’s Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 17 and Cruz, 15 have also sent their beloved birthday wishes.

Brooklyn wrote, ‘Happy Birthday to my little sister x I love you so so much’

Romeo put, ‘Happy 9th birthday Harper I hope you have a lovely day love you so much’ and Cruz added a throwback snap of him pushing her in a pram and captioned it, ‘Happy birthday harper I love you so much have the best birthday ever xxxx’ (sic)