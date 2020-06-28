David Beckham reveals the adorable way daughter Harper takes after him

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

David Beckham has revealed how his only daughter Harper is taking after him in lockdown, and it's so cute!

Taking to Instagram, David Beckham shared an adorable new video of daughter Harper.

The former professional footballer was bursting with pride as he revealed his daughter is having a go at the sport.

His update featured a video of Harper kicking a football, and a photo of her tying up her boots.

He wrote, ‘Bend it like Harper ( BECKHAM ) ⚽️’

David’s update delighted fans, who were quick to comment on Harper’s footballing skills.

One wrote, ‘Future lioness in the making 🦁’

Another added, ‘You have a talented kid David❤️💯’

A third wrote, ‘Like father like daughter ⚽️’

And a fourth said, ‘Future number 7!’

Even mum Victoria got involved, joking, ‘Look what happens when mummy goes to work!!! 🥴🥴’

Harper might be eight, but she’s already following in her father’s footsteps by taking an interest in football.

Her middle name is even Seven in honour of her dad’s famous football number.

Could we see the youngest Beckham taking to the football pitch in a few years time?

Despite lockdown restrictions, it seems the Beckhams have been making the most of family time.

David has been getting his children involved in all sorts of projects, including beekeeping!

Another Instagram update showed Harper dancing in a beekeeping suit, where he joked, ‘I told the kids Bee careful 🐝 🤔 .. Apparently dad jokes don’t go down so well 🙄’

Son Romeo was quick to joke back, writing, ‘Dad remember when you used to “bee” taller than me 😂’

Cruz, Romeo and Harper have been helping their dad in lockdown, and it’s definitely helping to pass the time.

The Beckhams have been staying in the UK countryside, but sadly eldest son Brooklyn is in the US due to travel restrictions.

Hopefully he can reunite with his family again soon!