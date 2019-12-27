Fans praise David Beckham for sharing this ‘ridiculously cute’ video of Harper

David Beckham has been praised by fans for sharing a 'ridiculously cute' video of Harper where she wishes merry Christmas in sign language.

The proud dad shared the sweet clip on his Instagram account, where the little girl is seen wishing people a merry Christmas in American Sign Language.

Alongside it, he wrote, ‘I mean come on this is ridiculously cute & Harper wanted to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas 🎄♥️ #ASL’.

Many commented to praise the dad and daughter duo for raising awareness about the deaf community. One said, ‘I’m deaf. Brilliant sign 👌🏻 Merry Christmas to you and your family too ❤️❤️❤️’.

Another wrote, ‘Awww so cute ! Thanks for spread all around the world everyone to know about our deaf community .😊😊’

A third added, ‘She’s so adorable!! ❤️❤️❤️Merry Christmas Harper!🎄🎄🎄🎄🎅🏻🎅🏻🎅🏻❄️❄️❄️’.

A fourth also wrote, ‘Yayy! Sign Language is the most beautiful language in the world! It‘s like a christmas gift for our deaf community….Merry Christmas! 🎄🎅🏼’

The dad and daughter duo often delight fans with cute pictures and videos together on social media. David has previously talked about how he feels about being dad to a little girl, telling The Sun, “It’s great. I love to bite her legs, or shoulders. It’s how a baby should be. She’s so beautiful. There’s no more love for a daughter than there is a son, but it’s just different.

“When they (boys) are kids you can roll them around and they fall to the sides and they pick themselves up and they’re fine. Whereas Harper, now, she hits herself just slightly and she cries… I still think ‘Oh God, I can’t believe this, I’ve got a girl.’ And to see the boys with her it’s incredible. When they walk into the room, her little face lights up.”

He also previously told Entertainment Tonight that disciplining his little girl is definitely harder than it was with his boys.

He said, “I have no power with that little girl – no power whatsoever. I’m definitely stricter with the boys than I am Harper, which gets me in trouble with my wife of course.”