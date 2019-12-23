David Beckham shares lovely snap of his children’s star-studded baptism

David Beckham has shared a sweet snap of his children’s baptism.

Taking to his Instagram page, the dad-of-four shared a gorgeous photo of his two youngest children at their baptism with his nearly 60 million followers.

The former England football captain posted a photo of 14-year-old son Cruz all suited and booted looking like a carbon copy of his famous dad, alongside dressed-up eight-year-old sister Harper Seven who was giving off adorable fairytale princess vibes.

Alongside the sweet snap, proud dad David wrote, ‘Very proud day to see my babies get baptized on such a perfect and beautiful occasion.. Looking as beautiful and as handsome as ever..

‘We love you HarperSeven and @cruzbeckham ♥️♥️ @victoriabeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham ♥️♥️♥️’.

Proud mum Victoria also shared a series of adorable photos of the important religious occasion with her nearly 30 million followers.

Sharing a snap of Cruz and Harper standing at the front of the lavish church, with a full choir standing behind them, Victoria gushed, ‘Proudest of days today watching Harper and Cruz being baptized in front of our friends and family 🙏🏻

‘So much to be grateful for x

‘With love, VB x I love u @davidbeckham x’.

The renowned fashion designer and former Spice Girls member also posted a snap of the star-studded event, revealing her children’s well-known godparents.

Sharing a photo of the family of six, including David and Victoria’s two older sons 20-year-old Brooklyn and 17-year-old Romeo, alongside the four new godparents, Victoria revealed the close friends that had taken up the roles.

The mum-of-four’s photo featured Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria, sports agent David Gardner, celebrity hairdresser Ken Paves and singer Marc Anthony, who used to be married to singer and actress Jennifer Lopez.

‘I couldn’t be more proud of my children and thankful to my family, and the most wonderful Godparents 🙏🏻,’ Victoria gushed alongside the photo.

‘We love you @evalongoria @kenpaves @marcanthony @davidgardner x kisses’.

Proud mum Victoria also shared a pair of sweet photos of daughter Harper Seven dressed in her gorgeous cream gown paired with a plush cape and gold shoes.

‘Harper Seven looked so beautiful last night kisses @bonpoint X 👸,’ she wrote alongside the post.

And fans were loving all of the candid snaps, with all of Victoria’s raking up hundreds of thousands of likes and David’s receiving over one million.

Congrats to the whole Beckham clan on the sweet occasion!