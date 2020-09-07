We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

David and Victoria Beckham have sparked a debate after allowing their daughter Harper to jump into bed with them in the middle of the night.

The famous family have previously shared how close they are as a unit – with devoted dad David often posting proud snaps of his children.

But the former professional footballer has sparked a debate online after he uploaded a snap of him and wife Victoria laid in bed with their daughter Harper, aged nine, in the middle of them.

He captioned the snap, ‘We had a visitor in the night ♥️ #HarperSeven ♥️ @victoriabeckham‘

And fans were quick to give their views on the controversial parenting move.

One wrote, ‘She’s too big for that‘ but fans were quick to defend the famous family.

One responded, ‘Whatever the big she is.. She’s still the youngest kid. who are u to decide if she too big for that or not!!‘ Another added, ‘Get a life!! Obviously you don’t have children or grandkids!! Move along‘ and a third said, ‘Love it, there is nothing wrong with this…enjoy the moments before she grows up.’

Meanwhile others were praising the beautiful family, who also have sons Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 18 and Cruz, 15 and spend lockdown in their Cotswolds home.

David previously sparked debate when he posted a snap of him kissing daughter Harper on the lips when she was younger but he ignored the trolls back then so it’s likely he won’t be bothered about what people think of this latest action.

David previously shared a grown up snap of Harper joining them for a date night, he captioned the image, ‘Pretty girl date night with Mummy & Daddy @victoriabeckham #HarperSeven‘