Forget scoring goals, David Beckham proved he has dad goals, when he took daughter Harper and son Cruz to an intimate Justin Bieber gig.

The doting dad, 44, shared clips from the evening as he accompanied Cruz, 14, and Harper, eight to watch Justin Bieber perform at an exclusive London gig at London’s Indigo at the O2 Arena.

Becks uploaded a series of snaps and videos of fan girl Harper smiling from ear to ear as she posed outside Justin’s dressing room door.

Wearing his signature merchandise Drew smiley face hoodie, he captioned the pic ‘Fun night @justinbieber’ and then showed they had the best seats in the house when he uploaded a set of video clips taken from the side of the backstage area.

He captioned those, ‘@justinbieber making them smile @cruzbeckham #harperseven .’

David also shared a sweet clip of himself sat with his children as Harper was filmed singing along to his hit Love Yourself.

And just when you think Harper couldn’t be any happier, David films Bieber coming over to them on the stage and the popstar greets Harper with a hug. He captioned the moment, ‘Hug and a HUGE smile @justinbieber’

It’s not the first time David has enjoyed taking his kids out – he previously took Harper to watch the England Women’s football team play and last year he took them to enjoy a fun festive day out at Lapland UK.

It is not known where Victoria was spending her evening but she was likely making preparations for the upcoming Paris and London Fashion Weeks.

David has been busy juggling family time with work as he’s recently jetted from Miami – where his football team is based, to Finland for some filming duties for McLaren.