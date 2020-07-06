We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

On Saturday, David and Victoria Beckham celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary, and the former professional footballer shared a lovely tribute.

Taking to Instagram, David Beckham shared a series of throwback videos and photos to honour his wife Victoria.

These included photos from their wedding day, photos of them with their children, and plenty of other special moments from over the years.

One of the clips included was from one of the Spice Girls’ music videos, Say You’ll Be There, from 2009. David had also chosen this song for his tribute video – how cute!

In his caption, he wrote, ‘Well about 23 years ago I was sat in a room with Gary Neville and the spice girls were on the TV and I turned around to him and said “ohhhh I like that one in the little black catsuit” 😄

‘who would have thought that all these years later we are celebrating 21 years of marriage and have 4 of the most beautiful and perfect kids.. Thank you & Happy Anniversary I Love You ♥️ @victoriabeckham’

Fans were delighted by the adorable tribute, with many taking to the comments to send well wishes to the couple.

One wrote, ‘Awww that’s lovely happy anniversary ❤️❤️ love you both’

Another added, ‘Happy anniversary Becks & Victoria❤️❤️❤️’

A third wrote, ‘What a wonderful tribute 🥰 Cherish your beautiful Victoria💝’

And a fourth added, ‘Ahh happy 21st anniversary both of you ❤️❤️ have a lovely day’

Victoria shared her own tribute too, featuring lots of happy memories.

In hers, she wrote, ‘Happy Anniversary @davidbeckham ❤️❤️❤️ I can’t believe it has been 21 years since we said “I do”. Four children, four dogs, so much laughter and I love you more each day. xxxxxx’

Victoria and David Beckham have been married since 1999 and have four children together, Brooklyn, Cruz, Romeo and Harper.

We hope they had a lovely anniversary together!