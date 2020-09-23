We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

David Beckham has given an insight into family life, revealing how wife Victoria has been getting under his feet in the kitchen.

The doting dad of four, who shares Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 18, Cruz, 15 and Harper, nine, with former Spice Girl Victoria, has been trying to juggle dinner with having his wife being around the house during lockdown.

But while he’s not used to having his wife around as much, he admits he has enjoyed seeing her less stressed – even if it means he’s had to be extra careful when cooking up some tasty treats.

Speaking about how Victoria had been preparing for her digital London Fashion week presentation, David said, “This time because Victoria has been pushed into working in such a different way with the team, obviously at home I have been cooking then all of a sudden a mood board of all the clothes would come into the kitchen and we’d kind of have to manoeuvre around to get to the fridge and then obviously different packages would arrive with material in so that part has been a lot different.”

But as ever supportive husband, David, admits the whole working from home process has had a positive effect on his wife’s own mood.

He explained, “It’s actually been great because I’ve been actually able to see a lot more of the process than I normally see and more importantly, Victoria’s been a little bit less stressed. Because on the lead up to every fashion week and her show, it’s intense.”

David, who has been married to Victoria for 20 years, also admitted to seeing her find a new passion for fashion, and added, “I think with this, because she has been challenged in such a different way, I feel personally, not that she ever fell out of love with the industry, but I feel this has made her fall in love even more into what she does because she’s been challenged into doing it in such a different way.”