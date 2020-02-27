We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

David Beckham has recalled the moment he and his wife of over 20 years Victoria Beckham - then Adams - first met, revealing he had to wait until she'd drunk enough to approach her!

Revealing he’s just as unconfident at chatting people up as most of us, David said he waited until Victoria had “had a few drinks” before asking for her phone number, and he still has the train ticket she wrote it down on to this day.

Speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, footballer David, who was playing for Manchester United at the time, said: “She came to watch me in a game in London with her manager at the time and one of the other Spice Girls, Sporty Spice.”

Asked by Jimmy if Victoria was always his favourite, David laughed: “She was obviously my favourite, might be a bit awkward if (she) wasn’t.”

David then went on to explain how Victoria travelled to Manchester the next week, which is when they spoke properly for the first time and he asked for her number.

He said: “She’d had a couple of drinks so I decided why not, I’ll try and get her number.

“We talked for about an hour in the players’ lounge. She actually got the train up that day so she wrote her number down on her train ticket, which I still have.”

Victoria has been reminiscing about her and David’s early days recently too, as she shared a very cute throwback of them both being interviewed about their relationship.

In the clip, an interviewer asks, “What made you fall in love with Victoria?”

He had an adorable response: “I couldn’t put my finger on one thing. It was everything, you know the whole package I just fell in love with it.”