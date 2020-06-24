We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

David Walliams took to social media to share some sad news about his pet pooch with his fans.

The comedian and Britain’s Got Talent judge is a proud fur-father to his two Border Terriers, Ernie and Bert.

Sadly, little Ernie had to undergo an operation this week, prompting David to share an adorable photo of the pup wearing a ring around his neck and looking a little sorry for himself.

‘David’s dog Ernie had to have an operation today but is on the mend,’ a caption next to the cute photo read.

Lots of David’s fans were quick to send their love following Ernie’s surgery.

READ MORE: Comedian Matt Lucas reveals utterly heartbreaking coronavirus news

‘Awe bless poor Ernie he looks sad hope he has a speedy recovery 💖🐾💖,’ one follower wrote.

‘Poor thing! Hope he gets well soon ❤️,’ added another, while a third joked, ‘Ernie’s not happy you took a picture of him with the ‘cone of shame’ on, poor lad. Happy to hear he is on the mend 🐶.’

David shared a tribute to his two pets on Father’s Day on Instagram, but his followers were left wondering why he hadn’t dedicated the upload to his seven-year-old son, Alfred, who he shares with ex wife Lara Stone.

‘Would’ve been better with your son,’ one commented, while others were busy gushing over his super cute animals.

David did his bit during the coronavirus lockdown to help entertain kids stuck indoors and unable to go to school.

The best selling author took to Twitter in March to announce that he would be releasing an audio story every day for an entire month for kids to enjoy and to help parents struggling to keep their little ones occupied.

‘Those stuck at home with their kids may be able to relate to ‘The World’s Worst Children’. I’ll be releasing an audio story every day for the next 30 days for free. First up is The Terrible Triplets! Enjoy,’ he wrote online, leaving fans of his books thrilled.