More often than not Davina McCall – one of TV’s most bubbly personalities - can be found looking happy and cheerful on our television screens.

But, the 52-year-old – who made her debut as a “detective” on ITV’s The Masked Singer on Saturday Night – isn’t always as gleeful as she seems on television. And went through “emotional turmoil” following the split from her husband of 17 years, Matthew Robertson, in 2017.

The pair – who have three children together, Holly, 18, Tilly, 16 and Chester, 13 – called it quits after years of counselling. And now, two years later, Davina has opened up about the “traumatic” split.

Davina told You Magazine, “Going through a divorce is a traumatic experience and it is something that needs to be navigated as carefully as possible.

“Two years on, we have both grown as people and we can now co-parent happily and acknowledge that it was the right thing for us to go through even though it involved absolute emotional turmoil.”

While it’s been rumoured that Davina is now dating celebrity hairdresser, Michael Douglas, the TV star refuses to discuss her new relationship.

And here’s why: “It would not be right in any way for me to talk about my relationship – it would not be fair at all on any party.

“No one else involved is in the public eye so it would be even worse for me to drag them in.”

With several hugely successful fitness DVD’s under her belt, Davina has always been one to turn to training and exercise to clear her head. And it’s been no different since her divorce.

The star regularly shares inspiring snaps of her gym-honed figure and previously confessed the gym is where she feels “the happiest and most relaxed”.

“The thing I always notice after training is how good my noggin feels… clear and positive… it’s good,” she explained. “If I’m groggy, sluggish, negative, it always sorts me out.”

While some fans fear the lean star has gone “too far,” Davina has always insisted she’s “happy and healthy”.

That’s all that matters!