Davina McCall has revealed that at the height of her addiction to drugs she was rushed to hospital after suffering an overdose.

The 52-year-old, who has spoken about her battle with heroin addiction in the past, revealed that she once took a cocktail of drugs because she didn’t want to feel ‘normal’.

While Davina struggled in the early days of her presenting career, she has now been clean for more than 25 years after her overdose pushed her to get the help she needed.

Speaking at an International Women’s Day event as reported by The Sun, Davina revealed that after smoking cannabis at a young age she became addicted to heroin, which led to her overdose.

‘Drugs took me to a very, very, very dark place and, one night, I overdosed,’ she recalled.

‘It was very frightening as it was a very gradual overdose. I’d had a cocktail of drugs, because I didn’t want to feel normal. I was constantly trying to escape myself – I was like a piece of fruit rotting from the inside.’

The 52-year-old added, ‘So then I thought, “Well, I’ll just take a valium”, and the next thing I knew I woke up in hospital. At my lowest point, when I was filled with self hatred, it was literally a case of ”get clean, or die”.’

Davina added that it was her best friend, dad and stepmother that helped her see sense, and she enrolled in Narcotics Anonymous.

Within a year of her overdose Davina was clean of drugs, and the star said she still occasionally attends meetings and therapy sessions to keep her on the right track.

She added, ‘And because I got clean I got the job I’d dreamed of and that changed my life forever.’