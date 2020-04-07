We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Davina, 52, is mum to daughters Holly, 18 Tilly, 16 and son Chester, 13, and while she’s juggling parenting with work and her new romance, she wants to ensure her kids can be around both parents and things be amicable.

In an interview with new! magazine, Davina admits she has managed to salvage her friendship with her ex. She said, ‘I think we’re both trying and I really appreciate that. We’ve always said the kids come first. I would hate for them to think, “We can’t ask Dad to come to something because we’ve asked mum.” That would be my worst nightmare.’

In fact, things between them are so much better that prior to the world health crisis, they were both able to go for lunch with the children.

‘The divorce was hard’ said Davina. ‘But in comparison to what I’ve been through in my life, like Caroline dying [Davina’s sister passed away from cancer in 2012], nothing can be as bad as that. You always hear it takes two years from when you split up to when you start feeling better. Now Matthew and I go out for lunch with the kids. It’s miles better. We both want to be the couple who can be invited to the wedding or graduation of our kids, and sit down and watch them do something amazing.’

And Davina admits her eldest daughter Holly, 18, has tried to take care of her. ‘My oldest one wants to be a support,’ she said. ‘I’ll say, “You don’t need to do this. I’m your mum, you don’t need to mother me.” But she’s a real mother hen – she looks after everybody.’

Who is Davina McCall dating?

Davina has since moved on romantically with her long-term friend and hairdresser Michael Douglas and while the pair are keeping their romance out of the limelight, she admits they’re “happy”.

Davina said, ‘Neither of us want to shove it down anybody else’s throat. Firstly, it’s nauseating for our kids to listen to any of that stuff, and it’s a bit weird for our ex-partners, the parents of our children. It’s not right to wax lyrical about somebody else, and it’s all still relatively new. But we’re happy.’