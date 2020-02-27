We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The 41-year-old is still coming to terms with losing one of her good friends and wants people to stop oversharing something which was sent to them in private.

The star took to Twitter to express her distaste at such ‘Can we all just agree that posting Caroline’s personal texts is a massive betrayal?’

She continued, ‘Please consider that if for some reason you are thinking of doing it. She’d absolutely hate it.’

Following Caroline’s death Dawn said she was “broken”.

And she’s since spoken out to put an end to the sharing after several celebrities posted private messages and DMs on social media following news of Caroline’s death on February 15.

Who has been sharing messages sent by Caroline Flack?

Kerry Katona and Paddy McGuinness were among the celebrities who divulged their messages and last week Piers Morgan shared a private message the former Love Island host sent to him, in which she claimed she was “struggling” with “hate” aimed at her by Jameela Jamil.

And ex boyfriend Danny Cipriani shared some messages she’d sent him. He wrote on Instagram, ‘This story is about the beauty she found in a situation I found uncomfortable. “I’m just talking to black dot” she would say. She was kind beyond belief. And she would think I am crazy doing all this. But I know she would be proud,’ and vowed to share the voice note she left him in the days before her death.

In paying tribute to Caroline, Dawn wrote, ‘Her laugh was my favourite laugh. We had so much fun. Honestly, we laughed until we wet ourselves. All the time. She was so funny, and so silly, and there were brilliant, brilliant times.

‘Her life had so much happiness in it. We went to so many festivals, and we sang at pianos and we danced at parties and we rolled around with tears of joy. And we knew how lucky we were, and we said it out loud. The best of times. Some of the most fun days of my life and hers too, I’m sure. ‘I’ll miss her laugh every day forever, and I’ll never believe this is real. I love you Caroline and I’ll always sing songs for you. No dance floor will ever be the same again.’