Deliciously Ella announces the birth of her second daughter

Deliciously Ella founder Ella Mills has confirmed the birth of her second daughter.

The British food writer and Instagram star – known as Deliciously Ella online – broke the sweet news to her 1.9million Instagram followers by uploading a sweet snap of herself cradling her newborn.

Revealing she gave birth to the tiny tot at home, Ella revealed the baby’s name – sharing that she and her husband Matthew Mills named her May.

‘May Mills ❤️ Arrived in the world just after midnight on the 8th October after a quick labour at home. The sweetest little soul – we’re over the moon and totally in love ❤️,’ Ella penned next to the gorgeous upload.

In the snap, Ella can be seen beaming with joy with her little girl laying on her chest wearing a pink, patterned onesie.

Ella and Matt are already parents to one-year-old daughter Skye and announced the pregnancy on Instagram back in March, at the start of the coronavirus lockdown.

Beside a sweet family photo in which baby Skye can be seen chewing on an ultrasound scan photo, Ella penned, ‘Skye’s going to be a big sister. We’re feeling so lucky to hold on to something so special while the world feels so topsy turvy, and whilst of course it’s a little unnerving to be navigating pregnancy in this climate, we are just so incredibly grateful ❤️.

“Like everyone else, we’re staying quietly at home, taking Austin and Skye our for a little daily walk on our own, which this morning was the quietest and emptiest I’ve ever seen London. Sending so much love to you all.”

As well as writing about food, specifically plant based living, Ella is also vocal about motherhood and shared regularly updates throughout her latest pregnancy.

‘I learnt so so much from this community about birth,’ she wrote in a candid update a few months ago.

‘I’m endlessly grateful for it, it totally changed my perception of the space and took it from something terrifying and unknown to something beautiful and empowering, although still intensely challenging from both a physical and mental perspective’.