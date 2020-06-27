Dermot O’Leary announces birth of first child with wife Dee Koppang

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Dermot O’Leary has welcomed his first child with wife Dee Koppang.

The presenter announced on Instagram earlier today that he had become a father to a healthy baby boy.

Dermot shared an adorable snap of a tiny babygrow reading ‘Koppang O’Leary Productions est 2020’ and a pink knitted rabbit comforter.

The 47-year-old then announced the happy news in the caption.

He wrote, ‘Welcome to the world baby Koppang O’Leary… We’re delighted to announce that we’ve had a baby! A little boy born on Tuesday 23rd June 2020 (Sankthansaften / Midsummer for you Norwegians) at 8.19am, weighing in at 6lb 13oz.

‘Enjoying the cuddles in the newborn bubble… cats yet to be 100% convinced. Lots of love, Dermot & Dee.’

Naturally, friends and fans were quick to react to the exciting news.

Presenter Rochelle Hulmes commented, ‘So so happy. Congratulations to you both, big love.’

This Morning host Holly Willoughby added, ‘Congratulations…. love you both… welcome to the world baby Koppang O’Leary, can’t wait for snuggles.’

DJ Lauren Laverne replied, ‘YESSSSS!! So glad he’s here safe and sound and sending you all so much love. Xxxx’

Spice Girl Mel C also commented, ‘Yeaaaaahhhhhhhhhh!!!!!! Congratulations. Big love to you all. Enjoy the bubble.’

The pair are yet to reveal a name or share of a photo of their new bundle of joy.

Dermot and Dee, who married in September 2012, announced they were expecting in February.

Back in 2015, Dermot revealed he hoped to start a family with Dee soon.

He told Fabulous Magazine, ‘I definitely want kids, but I’ve got a very busy wife with a very busy life.

‘It’s not fair for me to say, “I want kids now”. I do want kids with my wife, but I want them when we both think it’s the right thing to happen.’