Dermot O’Leary reveals his son’s adorably unique name ten days after becoming a dad

Dermot O’Leary and his wife Dee Koppang welcomed their first son into the world last month.

The iconic telly presenter and his partner announced the wonderful news of their tiny arrival on social media, sharing a sweet image of a baby grow, emblazoned with the words, ‘Koppang O’Leary productions. Est. 2020.’

‘Welcome to the world baby Koppang O’Leary… We’re delighted to announce that we’ve had a baby! A little boy born on Tuesday 23rd June 2020 (Sankthansaften / Midsummer for you Norwegians) at 8.19am, weighing in at 6lb 13oz. Enjoying the cuddles in the newborn bubble… cats yet to be 100% convinced. Lots of love, Dermot & Dee x ❤️,’ Dermot penned beside the lovely image.

Now, the Essex born star has revealed his baby’s cute and unique name, making the announcement on live radio.

Speaking on his BBC Radio 2 slot yesterday, Dermot explained his tot had arrived to the sound of One Day Like This by Elbow.

“As I mentioned earlier, my son came into this world about 10 days ago accompanied by my favourite band – a lovely Guy Garvey Elbow accompaniment.

“So forgive this moment of brief self-indulgence while we play the song that accompanied that,” the X Factor host said.

Finally confirming his son’s name, he said, “So this is for you, Kasper with a K – my wife is very insistent on that,” Dermot added with a laugh.

“Kasper Koppang O’Leary, welcome to the world.”

Plenty of Dermot’s celebrity pals made sure to send him and his family lots of love.

‘Beautiful- congratulations ❤️,’ wrote Kate Thornton.

‘Delighted!!! Absolutely over the moon for you all.. CONGRATULATIONS Koppang O’Learys!!!!! 💕💕💕,’ added Ore Oduba.