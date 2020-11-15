We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Des O'Connor has died aged 88.

The TV entertainer and comedian passed away “peacefully in his sleep” while in hospital, following a fall at his home in Buckinghamshire.

Des had the accident over a week ago and was taken to hospital for care but died yesterday.

A statement from his agent said, “He was a joy to work with – he was talented, fun, positive, enthusiastic, kind and a total professional.

“He loved life, and considered enthusiasm almost as important as oxygen. He adored his family – they were everything to him. He is survived by his wife Jodie, their son Adam and his four daughters, Karin, TJ, Samantha and Kristina.

“Jodie’s world is shattered, she and Adam and Des’s daughters are hurting more than you could possibly imagine.

“Des was the ultimate Entertainer. He loved being on stage – entertaining a live audience. He always said the sound of laughter was like the sound of heavenly music.

“He had a fabulous international TV career, presenting his own prime-time TV shows for over 45 years. On stage he starred at almost every leading venue throughout the world.”

Melanie Sykes, who hosted Today With Des And Mel with the star, took to social media to pen her own heartfelt tribute.

‘Des had the softest hands of anyone I ever met and the kindest of hearts. He had talent in every fibre of his being and was stubborn as a mule,’ Mel wrote beside a photograph of the two of them.

‘He was the full ticket as a friend and colleague. When he chose me to be his co host on the ‘Today’ daytime show it was one the greatest days of my professional life. It was an education and a privilege to work with him for the years that followed.

‘We worked long hours but always laughed lots, not least because when it it was showtime he would always tell me I looked like robbers dog! These years I will never forget and nor will I forget him. Darling Des you will be forever missed. Melanie x ❤️,’ she added.