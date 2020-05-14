We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Disney has revealed a new Frozen documentary series – and we don’t have long to wait for it.

The renowned animator’s new streaming service Disney Plus took to their Twitter page to announce that they would be making a documentary series exploring the making of the worldwide hit animated franchise.

Exploring the making of Princesses Elsa and Anna and their friends heartwarming friends Olaf, Kristoff and Sven, Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 will be a behind-the-scenes adventure into exactly how the second movie of the cult film was put together.

And with six episodes and even a brand new song to go on board, we can’t wait for this to hit screens.

‘Embark on a six-episode journey behind the scenes of the biggest animated film in history with Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2,’ wrote Disney Plus on their Twitter page.

And it seems like we won’t have to wait long to feast our eyes on the docu-series.

Announcing the release date for the highly-anticipated series, Disney Plus added, ‘All episodes of the Original Series event are streaming June 26, only on #DisneyPlus,’ which means there is just over a month until the series hits screens!

Revealing their new song performed by lovable snowman Olaf, who is voiced by comedy actor Josh Gad, the Disney Animation Twitter page shared a video clip writing, ‘Wherever you may be, here’s a special message from Olaf’s home to yours.

‘“I Am With You” Music and Lyrics Written at Home by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. Performed at Home by Josh Gad. Directed at Home by Dan Abraham. #AtHomeWithOlaf #DisneyMagicMoments’.

Disney Plus has launched a whole host of treats for subscribers recently, with Meghan Markle’s first ever post-royal role being launched just weeks ago.

The Duchess voiced the streaming service’s new Disney Nature documentary on elephants, which hit screens just last month.

We can’t wait for our Frozen hit next month!